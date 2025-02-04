"Tom Aspinall is not that guy" - Dana White gives no-holds-barred take on the Brit's relentless pursuit of "life-changing" Jon Jones fight

Dana White recently shared his candid opinion on Tom Aspinall's repeated callouts for a potential fight with Jon Jones. White commended Aspinall's mentality, which involves requesting matchups with the best fighters in his division.

As the interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall has constantly requested a title unification bout with Jones. However, the American has dismissed his calls, citing that it adds no value to his legacy.

Instead, he has expressed his desire for a super fight with Alex Pereira, who has made a name for himself in the promotion with his incredible performances in recent years.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, White expressed his admiration for Aspinall, saying:

''He [Aspinall] wants to fight everybody. I love it. I love that, a young aggresive talented heavyweight, that he actually wants to fight all of the best. The problem in this business is you have guys who say a lot of thinigs publicly but behind the curtains they don't mean it...Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world and I love that.''

When asked how good Aspinall is, White responded by giving his take on a potential fight between him and Jones:

''Very good. We're gonna find out when we make this Jon Jones fight...if he can beat Jon Jones, it's life changing. ''

Check out Dana White's comments below (via MMA Orbit's X post):

Following his interim title defense with an opening-round victory against Chris Cutis at UFC 304, Aspinall called out Jones again during his octagon interview.

Meanwhile, Jones dismissed Aspinall and faced former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, defending his title with a third-round knockout victory. In the post-fight press conference, 'Bones' asked for a massive paycheck to face Aspinall.

Dana White believes the show must go on if the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight doesn't transpire

Many in the MMA community expect Jon Jones to take on Tom Aspinall next, including Dana White, who previously stated that their fight would take place this year.

Before UFC Saudi Arabia, White spoke with Oscar Willis and stated that if Jones vs. Aspinall does not take place, they will move on with the heavyweight division, scheduling other matchups.

''One hundred percent, If we don’t get the fight done, we move on, and we make another fight...We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Dana White's full interview below:

