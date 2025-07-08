Daniel Cormier ready to move past bitter rivalry to get Jon Jones on the UFC White House card: "I would cheer so hard for him"

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his desire to see Jon Jones on the UFC card at the White House. Putting aside his animosity with Jones, Cormier joked that he would personally give the 37-year-old a call, asking him to compete in the UFC White House event.
For context, during a rally in Iowa last week, POTUS Donald Trump declared that to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, the White House will host a UFC event in front of more than 20,000 spectators. This prompted a reaction from the multi-billion dollar MMA organization's CEO Dana White, who agreed with the proposed idea.
During a recent Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier and co-host Chael Sonnen offered their thoughts on the main event for a potential UFC White House card. 'DC' then suggested Jones for the headliner, despite their differences.
''Hey, Chael, it pains me to say, if we got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he [Jones] lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, like, 'Hey guys, we need one American dude to go represent the country and get it done'...I would cheer so hard for him on the White House. I know you guys always say I'm hard on Jones. If we got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I'll call him to ask him.''
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (25:03):
Notably, Trump's remarks also sparked a reaction from Jones, who hinted at coming out of his retirement.
Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall
Daniel Cormier was unhappy with Jon Jones' decision to retire last month without facing Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight title. However, according to Cormier, it would have been difficult for Aspinall to defeat Jones.
During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast last week, Cormier said that Aspinall's lack of experience in the later rounds would have benefited Jones in their potential fight.
''Gun to my head, I would have said Jon beats (Aspinall) right now. I would have said he'll probably beat him right now because guess why? Tom has never been pushed into those championship rounds...Tom hasn't got off the stool for a third round...You needed to fight Tom now, when he doesn't have that experience – especially as Jon Jones."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (23:18):