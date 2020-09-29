Daniel Cormier reveals the five perfect fights for the UFC Welterweight division

Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the 170-pound division in UFC. The UFC Welterweight division is certainly an interesting one. While there's a guaranteed title fight, things outside of the Championship picture remain unclear. On one hand, you have a top-ranked opponent like Leon Edwards who isn't getting the fight he wants, while former Champion Tyron Woodley is coming off three losses in a row for the first time in his career.

The last title challenger Jorge Masvidal was seemingly ready to face Nate Diaz again, but Dana White revealed that he intends to put him against Colby Covington.

Daniel Cormier on the DC & Helwani show (H/T MMAMania) mentioned five different fight that should be booked in the Welterweight division:

“Here’s the problem: Nate Diaz won’t fight just anyone. It has to be someone with name,” Daniel Cormier said . “And honestly, most of the guys just don’t fit it. Like you put him in there with Leon, who’s still trying to elevate his name? You need someone with a name to fight Nate Diaz. S**t, Conor wants to fight? Let him and Nate do the trilogy. Why not just do the trilogy. Both of em are free. That could work. There you go Nate.”

These were the five fights that Daniel Cormier ultimately named:

“Usman vs. Burns, Wonderboy vs. Khamzat, Leon vs. Magny, Diaz vs. McGregor, (Covington vs. Masvidal) now you got five big fights, you’re settled and you’re good to go,” Cormier added.

It was a bit odd of Daniel Cormier to pick an unranked opponent for Stephen Wonderboy Thompson, but he justified his pick:

“This is why I say Wonderboy: it’s because he’s fought for the title a few times already,” Daniel Cormier said. “And now at this point in his career, he’s kind of this guy who can still compete with the best of the best, but if you’re able to get past him you’re completely ready as a contender … He’s one of those guys now where he’s gotta build through beating some of these guys in order to put himself back into title contention."

Advertisement

The problem with Daniel Cormier's picks

The issue with Daniel Cormier's picks is with two fights in particular - Stephen Wonderboy Thompson vs Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny vs Leon Edwards. There's a huge discrepancy in the rankings, especially since Stephen Thompson is right outside the top 5 at No.6 while Leon Edwards is on an eight-fight win streak and is at No.3.

By December, it will have been five years since Leon Edwards last suffered a defeat. Stephen Thompson remains the only one who called out Leon Edwards while Neil Magny expressed an interest in fighting the rising Khamzat Chimaev.

If you were to switch up the opponents and make it Thompson vs Edwards and Magny vs Chimaev, that would be ideal.

Either way, the Welterweight division is oozing with talent and we could see an incredible set of fights play out.