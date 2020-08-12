Daniel Cormier reveals why the idea of retiring from MMA is easy for him; talks potential interest from WWE

Daniel Cormier is now in the twilight of his MMA career. The veteran has done enough to establish one of the all-time great legacies - being a two-division UFC Champion.

Daniel Cormier's career is expected to end this weekend at UFC 252 when he takes on Stipe Miocic. He will be hoping to end his career on top of the mountain.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Daniel Cormier reflected on his career and said that while he's going to miss the competitiveness of it all, he understands that there's only a certain point up to which he can keep training and fighting.

Daniel Cormier said that in his earlier years, he could easily take a fight on just a few weeks' notice. However, now, he needs a minimum of 12 weeks so he can take a fight that he feels he can win.

However, he admitted that it wasn't so difficult when dealing with the thought of retirement given that he knows what he's going to do next. He said that there has already been an offer from ESPN and there's also interest from WWE:

“When you start thinking about retirement as a whole, it’s like easy for me, especially with the job that I have to look to what’s next,” Cormier explained. “I just got an offer from ESPN to work full time, not from the UFC, but for ESPN the company. I haven’t signed it yet, but we got an offer. I’ve got a ton of interest from the WWE and a lot of other things outside of mixed martial arts in the broadcast field."

Daniel Cormier's future is secure

Win, lose, or draw - Daniel Cormier's future and legacy has been cemented. Given that he has been having frequent broadcasting roles in the UFC, one would assume that he'll be continuing with that going forward.

It's going to be interesting to see what Daniel Cormier's next step is. Either way, we'll get to witness him inside the Octagon one last time this Saturday night.