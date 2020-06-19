Daniel Cormier reveals how Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal have taken the same approach against the UFC

DC has given his verdict on why Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal have called out the UFC.

Masvidal and Jones seem disappointed with the UFC's payment mistreatment.

Jon Jones (left) with Daniel Cormier

UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones recently accused the promotion of not paying their fighters the rightful amount that they deserve. The reigning BMF Champion even asked for his release from the UFC, as he took a page out of Jon Jones' book.

Jones, on the other hand, claimed that he is would be vacating his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after the promotion denied him a money-fight against Francis Ngannou at Heavyweight.

Bones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier, who himself will be challenging for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 252, claimed that both Jones and Masvidal are taking the same approach due to them being managed by the same person but the two fighters are vastly different people.

During his recent conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier spoke on the recent approach taken by Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones, with both fighters refusing to compete in the Octagon due to them being mistreated by the UFC.

DC believes that due to Masvidal and Jones being managed by the same person, the two fighters currently have the same approach towards the UFC but the two men are very different. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“That’s the problem, especially because him and Jones are managed by the same person, so if they’re taking the same approach, they’re vastly different people."- Cormier said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Cormier believes that due to Jones being a UFC Champion for so long, it was just a matter of time before the promotion had raised his payment. But, for Masvidal, letting the title shot go was a big slip-up for 'Gamebred', as he could've earned himself the desired amount by scoring a win over Kamaru Usman and winning the UFC Welterweight Championship.

“Jones has been champion for so long, he’s done so many things, he’s got so much more financial security, and ultimately the UFC has to come to the table because you’re holding the belt. As long as you have the belt, people got to come back to you to talk to you. You’re the champ. I do believe that (Masvidal) misses a big opportunity.”

DC will be returning to Octagon action in the main event of UFC 252 against Stipe Miocic, as the pair get set for a trilogy collision. As far as Masvidal and Jones are concerned, it remains to be seen how the UFC handles their situation, given they're two of the biggest fighters in the promotion currently.