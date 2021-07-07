Daniel Cormier reveals new ESPN MMA show and partner to replace DC & Helwani

Daniel Cormier has revealed the new ESPN MMA show and partner to replace his long-running 'DC & Helwani' show.

Cormier took to his official Twitter account to announce that former NFL player Ryan Clark will be the co-host of his new ESPN show.

Apparently, the new show will be known as “DC & RC”. Fans can check out the tweets posted by both Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark embedded below:

Very excited to announce my new show and new partner @Realrclark25 super bowl champion, huge mma fan and a chance to talk sports in general. Very exciting. Find us on YouTube, ESPN+ and everywhere you get your podcasts. First show live this Thursday from #ufc264 #louisianaboys pic.twitter.com/gReFnz73f9 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 6, 2021

Man listen! I bumped into @dc_mma in the airport years ago, & honestly I was starstruck. He was bigger than life. Now, I get a chance to work with one of the best there is and we won’t miss. We’ll talk fighting, balling, real life & everything else. This will be fun! pic.twitter.com/oyRXyWvFOZ — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 6, 2021

Daniel Cormier put out statement on Twitter regarding the new show. DC’s tweet read as follows:

Ryan Clark also took to Twitter with words concerning the new show. RC’s tweet read as follows:

Ryan Clark is best-known for having competed in the sport of American football. Clark played in the NFL and enjoyed a successful career, which included a Super Bowl victory. Starting in 2002, the Louisiana native became a mainstay in the NFL over the years and competed at the highest levels of the sport.

Clark retired in 2015 and subsequently signed with ESPN as an NFL analyst. He’s now set to feature with MMA legend Daniel Cormier on the new ESPN show DC & RC.

As noted by Daniel Cormier on Twitter, the show will feature himself and Clark, whom Cormier referred to as a huge MMA fan. Furthermore, Cormier suggested that the show will give them an opportunity to talk about sports in general.

Daniel Cormier’s ESPN MMA show “DC & Helwani” ended last month

Ariel Helwani (left); Daniel Cormier (right)

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani joined ESPN in May 2018 and eventually hosted multiple shows for ESPN, primarily in the MMA realm. One of the most notable shows that Helwani hosted was DC & Helwani, featuring himself and UFC great Daniel Cormier.

The DC & Helwani ESPN MMA show came to an end in June when Helwani parted ways with ESPN. Helwani and ESPN were purportedly unable to reach an agreement for him to continue with the organization.

The final episode of DC & Helwani will be live in 2 minutes.



Enjoy: https://t.co/fvZ9Mr1d1M — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2021

As a result, with Daniel Cormier being left without a co-host for DC & Helwani, Cormier is now all set to host a new show – DC & RC. The show will premiere on Thursday, July 8, ahead of this weekend's UFC 264 event.

DC posted about the show on his Instagram account as displayed below:

