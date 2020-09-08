Nick Diaz's plans to return to the fight game is arguably the talk of the town. On the latest episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier explained why the elder Diaz brother could still be a problem for the rest of the welterweight division.

Nick Diaz was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 183, when he faced Anderson Silva in the main event of the evening, in what remains as one of the most iconic fights in the promotion's history. Early 2021 could mark the iconic return of Nick Diaz though, whose manager claimed that the Stockton based fighter currently finished a 14-week based program and is around the 165-175 weight range.

Daniel Cormier reveals why Nick Diaz could still be a problem at welterweight

While it has been almost five years since Nick Diaz competed in the UFC, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier believes that the former is still capable of causing problems to the rest of the 170-pound division.

During his conversation with ESPN's Ariel Helwani as part of the DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier labeled Nick Diaz as "super talented" and not only that, the former heavyweight champion also believes Diaz has multiple aspects that make him such a threat to the rest of the 170 division.

According to DC, Nick Diaz is a very skilled fighter, has fantastic grappling, possesses unbelievable boxing, and has an insane amount of cardio that makes him such a great fighter.

Here is what Cormier had in say in regards to Nick Diaz:

"This guy is super talented, he's very skilled, fantastic grappler, unbelievable boxing, insane cardio. He's got all the things that could give a lot of guys problems in the welterweight division."@dc_mma believes @NickDiaz209 will fight again. pic.twitter.com/EJ2jnYPaBw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 7, 2020

Upon the news of his potential return to the UFC next year, Nick Diaz has already been called out by multiple former UFC Welterweight Title challengers in the form of Darren Till and Stephen Thompson. The two men have expressed their interest in a potential fight against the Stockton fighter and it remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Diaz.