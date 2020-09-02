Daniel Cormier reveals why Stipe Miocic was his greatest rival and not Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier officially wrapped up his legendary MMA career at UFC 252 when he lost to Stipe Miocic in the conclusion of their trilogy. In Daniel Cormier's career, Stipe Miocic has been his second major rival.

Daniel Cormier had never faced a single opponent three times, but the other rivalry that previously defined his UFC career was the one against Jon Jones. The two meetings happened a few years apart and Daniel Cormier lost on both occasions.

However, in the second meeting, it was ruled as a no contest after Jon Jones had a failed drug test and Daniel Cormier was reinstated as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the DC & Helwani Show (H/T MMAFighting), Daniel Cormier explained why Stipe Miocic is his greatest rival and not Jon Jones:

My greatest rival is Stipe Miocic: a fireman, a husband, and a guy that loves his family,” Cormier said. “Not Jon Jones, a guy that has done those things in his life and has been a real education in what not to do. I’d rather my rival be a guy that’s a firefighter and that protects the community and loves his family and does things the right way. That’s who I’m gonna give my energy to when people ask about my greatest rival.”

How does Daniel Cormier rate Jon Jones' chances at Heavyweight?

Jon Jones recently vacated the Light Heavyweight Championship to finally make the move to Heavyweight. When asked about Jon Jones' chances at Heavyweight, Daniel Cormier said that when you have skills like Jon Jones has, it doesn't matter which weight class you compete in.

“He will compete against anybody. So for him to go to heavyweight, I don’t know if it’s as risky as people are trying to make it seem. He can fight those guys because I fought those guys. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re dangerous, but he can fight those guys.”

Many have rated Jon Jones' chances at Heavyweight quite high, including Daniel Cormier. The main factor for Jon Jones is how he puts on his size to compete against bigger men. There's little doubt that from a technical standpoint, Jon Jones is far more skilled than the entire Heavyweight division.