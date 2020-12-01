Daniel Cormier reveals who he wants Jon Jones to face in his first fight at Heavyweight

MMA legend Daniel Cormier has weighed in on whom he believes Jon Jones should face next. DC also addressed the Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis matchup being postponed after the former had to pull out of the fight due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The aforementioned matchup was supposed to headline this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 15 fight card. Cormier believes that Blaydes and Lewis can now be matched up against Jon Jones and Jairzinho Rozenstruik respectively.

Daniel Cormier believes that Curtis Blaydes would be the ideal opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of the DC & Helwani show, Daniel Cormier opened up on his views regarding whom Jon Jones should face for his debut in the Heavyweight division. Cormier stated –

“(Jon) Jones needs a fight. Jones needs a heavyweight fight. I say: Move (Curtis) Blaydes to Jones, (Derrick) Lewis (vs. Jairzinho) Rozenstruik; those are two real good fights.”

“It makes all the sense in the world. (If) Jones beats Blaydes, nobody will ever say he doesn’t belong at heavyweight. (If) Blaydes beats Jones, now he has beaten the greatest of all time in people’s mind going up to heavyweight. He will get his title shot right away. I think that’s what you do”

“And plus, Derrick Lewis; I love Derrick. Derrick said he’s an All-American NCAA wrestler last week. Derrick is out of his mind, when Derrick’s going to get taken down by Curtis Blaydes over and over again. It’s what’s going to happen. But, if Derrick fights Jairzinho Rozenstruik, they’re going to be standing and banging in that small Octagon. This makes all the sense in the world.”

After Ariel Helwani claimed that the money fight is Jon Jones fighting for the Heavyweight belt, Daniel Cormier stated –

“It doesn’t matter who he fights at heavyweight. It does not matter who Jones fights at heavyweight. Jones at heavyweight, it’s a big deal (in and of itself). I’m putting Lewis with Rozenstruik, Jones with Blaydes. I’m getting two fights, and I’m putting Jones and Blaydes on the same card as Miocic-Ngannou. And now, if somebody pulls out, I’m putting Jones into that title fight.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Advertisement

With Jon Jones needing a heavyweight opponent, @dc_mma proposed the following fights:



👊 Jones vs. Blaydes

👊 Lewis vs. Rozenstruik



Do you agree with DC or are you opposed like @arielhelwani? pic.twitter.com/TGjgppi3KF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 30, 2020

Moreover, Daniel Cormier agreed with Ariel Helwani and suggested that Jon Jones’ Heavyweight debut should be the main event of whatever fight card it’s on.

Cormier added that perhaps Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes could be booked to take place a month before the UFC Heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

DC also emphasized that the Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes matchup ought to be a PPV main event regardless of whether or not a belt is on the line in that fight.

Being a former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier reiterated that Jones vs. Blaydes would be a great matchup at Heavyweight.

Additionally, Daniel Cormier once again pointed out that Lewis being matched up with a fellow striker like Rozenstruik, as opposed to a wrestler like Blaydes, would make for a truly exciting standup battle.