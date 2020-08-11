Daniel Cormier's coach reveals who the winner of Stipe Miocic fight will possibly face after UFC 252

UFC 252 will see the conclusion of the epic trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. As the story goes, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in 2017 to claim the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Stipe Miocic defeated him the following year after the planned Brock Lesnar fight had fallen through.

As a result, the two will be concluding their trilogy this weekend. While Daniel Cormier has made it clear that he's going to retire win or lose, his coach Javier Mendez thinks that the winner of the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy bout is going to be offered a big-money fight against Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, he said (H/T BloodyElbow):

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight. And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Javier Mendez also believes that Jon Jones deserves the fight:

“That would make the fight that Jones would want,” Mendez said. “Obviously, he deserves more money, he’s a major star, and he’s the most decorated guy really in the light heavyweight division. He’s never been beat. So I think it’s a logical choice.”

Is Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier 3 a realistic possibility?

At this stage in his career, it seems like Daniel Cormier has moved on from the possibility of a Jon Jones trilogy fight. While it would be a massive money fight, it seems as though Daniel Cormier is happy with the legacy that he's left behind. Win or lose, he's going to go down as one of the greatest of all time.

However, there's no denying that Jon Jones deserves a bigmoney fight after all he's done for the UFC. He's been vocal about the fact that he feels he deserves better pay, as do most of the fighters on the UFC roster. Surprisingly, Daniel Cormier is one fighter who hasn't sided with him on that issue.