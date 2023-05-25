Daniel Cormier's latest look has caused a stir amongst fans on Twitter, after the retired fighter was pictured training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Belal Muhammad.

'DC' called time on his career back in 2020, following back-to-back losses to Stipe Miocic. Despite the bittersweet end to his time fighting, Cormier is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, as evidenced by his double champ status and runs as the champion in the 205lb and heavyweight divisions.

Although fans are still treated to seeing Daniel Cormier on color commentary, the latest photo of the former champ has amused fans on social media.

Welterweight contender Muhammad is pushing for his own title glory and is training to do so under the guidance of both Nurmagomedov and Cormier. In the photo, 'The Eagle', 'DC' and 'Remember the Name' are all seen recovering from a tough training session.

"The level up continues"

Cormier is also seen sporting a well-earned retirement 'belly', which fans immediately noticed. One fan even jokingly asked if 'DC' had swallowed a flyweight fighter.

"Damn did DC swallow a flyweight?"

Another fan was happy to see Cormier enjoying post-retirement life.

"DC looks like he's enjoying retirement.."

Twitter user @omaragag6 stated that Cormier's physique is the sign of a man who's eating well.

"My guy DC eating well"

Check out more hilarious fan reactions below:

Metagovi @metagovi



If Belal is fighting at 170lbs then currently khabib would be a light heavyweight. Thick guy! @bullyb170 DC won't ever make the 265lbs limit of the UFC again!If Belal is fighting at 170lbs then currently khabib would be a light heavyweight. Thick guy! @bullyb170 DC won't ever make the 265lbs limit of the UFC again! If Belal is fighting at 170lbs then currently khabib would be a light heavyweight. Thick guy!

🇨🇲 @RONlNx @bullyb170 please get some submission work in so youre not just laying on Leon for 25 minutes @bullyb170 please get some submission work in so youre not just laying on Leon for 25 minutes

🇨🇿Sommer🇨🇦 @MmaSommer



Good luck, Champs! @bullyb170 I'm happy for DC. He deserved the right to.....yeah.Good luck, Champs! @bullyb170 I'm happy for DC. He deserved the right to.....yeah. Good luck, Champs!

Captain @CaptainSmacko @bullyb170 That man DC is a big ol boy these days. @bullyb170 That man DC is a big ol boy these days.

sabri abi @5abriAbi @bullyb170 Khabib at least 220 lbs, and DC is possibly around 300 lbs @bullyb170 Khabib at least 220 lbs, and DC is possibly around 300 lbs

Daniel Cormier praises Francis Ngannou for PFL deal

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the Professional Fighter's League's (PFL) historic announcement that has seen Francis Ngannou sign a multi-fight deal.

Ngannou is set to not only earn a high seven-figure sum for his fights, he has also guaranteed a similar purse for his opponents, owns equity in the promotion and will be the chairman of PFL Africa.

The stunning move has seen Ngannou recieve both praise and backlash from those amongst the MMA community, and Cormier has given his thoughts on the deal.

According to 'DC', Ngannou's stunning contract has changed the landscape for free agents in MMA. He said:

"Big deal for Francis Ngannou. Congratulations to the former UFC heavyweight champion on really setting a new standard for what is out there in the free-agent market."

Cormier also added that he hoped to see other fighters follow suit in regards to signing massive contracts:

"It feels real after this one. It makes MMA feel real after seeing what Francis Ngannou just did."

Catch Cormier's comments here (3:30):

