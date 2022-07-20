"He doesn't punch hard, but he kicks really hard" - Daniel Cormier details how Jon Jones' strikes were the first to get his attention inside the octagon 

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones were involved in arguably the most intense and epic rivalry in MMA history. From the now infamous press-conference brawl to news television death threats, this rivalry had it all.

While recently appearing on the Pivot Podcast, Cormier went into detail about the weapon that Jones utilized to damage him the most when the two fighters clashed. Jones' thin legs are often commented upon with levity by his foes, but Cormier admitted that it was Jones' kicks that did the most damage. Not primarily known for his knockout power, Jones is highly skilled at using his kicks to manage distance and damage his opponent's body, legs and head.

Cormier stated:

"So Jones, he don't hit hard. He doesn't punch hard. But he kicks really hard."

Watch the video below:

Cormier, on a recent episode of the Pivot Podcast, said that Jones was the first opponent to really hurt him using kicks and knees. Cormier's endurance was one of his most prized and effective attributes, something he would use to drown opponents.

However, Cormier said that Jones targeted his body with kicks and 'Bones' game plan to slow him down by attacking the body made all the difference. Notably, liver strikes are notorious in MMA, as they cause excruciating pain and can end a fight within seconds.

Daniel Cormier achieves MMA immortality as he is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In early July, Daniel Cormier was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame alongside teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier will live on in the annals of UFC and MMA until the end of time. A deserving conclusion to the remarkable career of the former Olympic wrestler and UFC heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion.

A true pioneer of the sport, Cormier has shown incredible range by stepping into the commentary booth flawlessly alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

Trading in the coveted UFC gloves for the commentator's microphone is becoming more common, particularly in the UFC. Cormier has a large part to play in all this, with himself and Dominick Cruz being one of the first to transition into the media side of the fight business.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far