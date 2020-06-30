Daniel Cormier says that Dustin Poirier is the second-best Lightweight in the world

Despite his amazing performances, Dustin Poirier has been ranked as #2 by DC.

Poirier was victorious over Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Vegas 4.

On the newest episode of DC & Helwani, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier gave his take on Dustin Poirier's recent return to the Octagon over the past weekend. 'The Diamond' secured a huge win over Dan Hooker in a fight which will go down as a Fight of the Year contender.

According to DC, he feels that Poirier is the second-best in the Lightweight in the world, as the kingpin of 155-lbs is still reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Daniel Cormier has high praise for Dustin Poirier

It is safe to say that Daniel Cormier was impressed with Dustin Poirier's performance over the past weekend and the former UFC Lightweight Champion certainly ranks 'The Diamond' as one of the best 155-lb fighters in the world.

However, DC believes that Dustin Poirier is rather the second-best Lightweight fighter in the world, as Cormier clearly still prefers his long-term teammate and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov over 'The Diamond'.

Here is what DC had in say:

Dustin Poirier got back to winning terms at UFC Vegas 4 when he defeated Dan Hooker in the main event. The former interim Lightweight Champion noted that he could be fighting once again before the year ends or make his Octagon return by 2021.

DC's teammate Khabib, on the other hand, is expected to defend his Lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje, who became the new interim Lightweight Champion at UFC 249. It has been noted that 'The Eagle' could be returning to the Octagon in September but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

Cormier himself will be challenging for the UFC Heavyweight Championship once again when he steps into the Octagon against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252 in what will be trilogy fight between DC and Miocic.