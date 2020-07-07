Daniel Cormier says Jorge Masvidal got what he wanted

Daniel Cormier goes in detail in what led to the Jorge Masvidal and the UFC deal.

Daniel Cormier says extraordinary circumstances brought the two closer.

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier is one of the most calm and collected UFC Fighters today. DC is also one of the few fighters who can articulate complex situations in simpler terms and breakdown deals. His calm persona has earned him a lot of praise from almost every section of the MMA world.

Daniel Cormier in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani again managed to prove why is he given the respected position by fans and fighter alike. He talked about the mess between the UFC and Jorge Masvidal and the new UFC 251 main event.

Daniel Cormier explains why the deal between UFC and Jorge Masvidal happened

Daniel Cormier said that the two parties managed to come to an agreement because Masvidal was willing to fight. Daniel Cormier also added that it was going to take something out of the ordinary like this to bring the two close to a deal.

“When Burns fell out and Masvidal said he would absolutely fight [Usman], I was certain they would get a deal done,” Daniel Cormier told Ariel Helwani “Here was the thing that allowed Jorge to get what he was asking for. It was going to take something out of the ordinary for him to get what he wanted, because they had come to that point—both sides—where they were like ‘we’re not willing to do business."

Daniel Cormier continued and added that this moment became those extraordinary circumstances.

DC said that the UFC wanted to make the fight card at the Fight Island blow up and they knew a fight between Usman and Masvidal could achieve that.

“Here comes this extenuating circumstance, a big circumstance that allows [Masvidal] to come back to the table and say ‘hey, are you a little more willing now to give me what I want?'” Daniel Cormier continued. “The UFC’s like ‘you know what, man? This is Fight Island, this a big card, we need to blow this up. We need Usman here, and this is the guy [to fight him].'”

The fact that this fight is happening has definitely excited everyone from the MMA world.