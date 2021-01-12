Daniel Cormier says that the winner of Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler should call out Conor McGregor at UFC 257

The status of the UFC lightweight championship is still unknown but according to Daniel Cormier, the winner of Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler should call out Conor McGregor.

UFC 257, the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, will feature the return of Conor McGregor in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event of the evening will be another exciting lightweight showdown between The Hangman and the debuting Michael Chandler.

That being said, former UFC double champion DC believes that the winner of the co-main event should rightfully put the Irishman on notice. Cormier further explained that the reason why the winner of the co-main event should do so is that McGregor is the type of fighter who is bound to respond to being called out. (H/T: The Mix)

“For Chandler to be in the co-main event, it puts him in a perfect spot. And Dan Hooker, too. If I’m Dan Hooker and I win, I’m immediately saying something about McGregor. Whoever wins at 155 pounds on that fight card, you say something about McGregor."- said Daniel Cormier on the latest edition of DC & Helwani.

Cormier further said that eventually if The Notorious One does respond to either Hooker or Chandler, then it guarantees a different level of stardom for the winner of the UFC 257 co-main event.

"Because guess what? McGregor doesn’t have the ability to not respond. He will say something back. He’ll say something and elevate you. There’s a level of stardom that comes with fighting on (the same card as) and with this dude that I’ve never seen."- added Daniel Cormier.

When is UFC 257?

UFC 257 is scheduled for the 23rd of January and will be the final card of the UFC's Triple Header Week. The promotion will be returning to Fight Island and the first card of 2021 goes down this weekend, featuring Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar in an exciting featherweight showdown.

The second card of the week will feature Neal Magny against Michael Chiesa. And the Triple Header Fight Week will be capped off by the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as part of UFC 257 that also features the likes of Amanda Ribas, Michael Chandler, Joanne Calderwood, and Dan Hooker.