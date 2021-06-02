Daniel Cormier seems excited about Tyron Woodley taking on Jake Paul

MMA legend Daniel Cormier is ready to see Tyron Woodley take on Jake Paul. A former UFC Light heavyweight and Heavyweight champion, ‘DC’ took to his official Twitter account and responded to the news of Woodley being scheduled to fight Paul in a boxing match.

Fans can check out Daniel Cormier’s tweet regarding the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup below.

"Let’s goooooo!!!!! @TWooodley," said Daniel Cormier in his tweet.

Daniel Cormier directed the aforementioned short and subtle message in support of Woodley.

Tyron Woodley, a former UFC Welterweight champion who’s widely revered for his vaunted KO power, recently parted ways with the promotion. Woodley is now set to make his professional boxing debut.

"The Chosen One" will face Jake Paul in a 190-pound pro boxing bout, inside a 20 x 20 ring, with 10-ounce boxing gloves. Their fight is expected to take place on August 28th, 2021, and it’ll be distributed by Showtime.

Daniel Cormier had a verbal confrontation with Jake Paul at UFC 261

Jake Paul (left); Daniel Cormier (right)

Jake Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and is relatively new to the world of combat sports as compared to Daniel Cormier. Nevertheless, Paul didn’t shy away from challenging DC to come to fight him in a professional boxing match.

Cormier responded to this by asserting that he’ll slap Jake Paul when he sees him. The UFC icon and the YouTube megastar did eventually run into each other at UFC 261 (April 2021) and got into a verbal altercation.

Thankfully, security personnel and others present at the scene separated the duo. Daniel Cormier later recalled this incident in an episode of ESPN MMA’s DC & Helwani show.

"So I just walk over there and he kind of leans in like we're gonna have a conversation and his hands are in his pocket. And I said, 'Hey, I'm not gonna play your games. Don't mess with me', I said, 'I'm not a kid to play with like this. Keep my name out of your mouth'. Then the security came, once the security and everybody got around he started to play big boy a little bit."

"I wanted to grab him by the face and smash him into the ground. But you can't do that at work. I would have gotten in trouble by the UFC," said Daniel Cormier.

