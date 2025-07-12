Daniel Cormier sees no bigger blockbuster for UFC than Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev

A potential super fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is currently one of the most talked-about topics in the UFC community. Recently, Daniel Cormier weighed in, stating that there is no bigger fight right now than Topuria vs. Makhachev.

Cormier noted that since 'El Matador' is considered a favorite against most of his rivals, with the exception of Makhachev, this matchup would attract significant attention. Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC double champion shared his thoughts, saying:

"Obviously, we know that there are some big fights in the UFC. I don't know that there's a bigger fight that the UFC can make, that's going to be bigger than Topuria and Makhachev, if they are to fight."

He added:

"Ilia Topuria is a massive favorite over everyone in the UFC except Islam Makhachev. And that in itself tells you what people think of Islam because of how highly regarded Ilia Topuria is right now, especially after becoming the UFC lightweight champion in the fashion that he did against Charles Oliveira."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (2:24):

Dana White claims Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev would be a "massive" fight

Ilia Topuria has significantly increased his profile after securing another UFC title. At UFC 317, he defeated Charles Oliveira by opening-round knockout to win the vacant lightweight championship.

Additionally, due to his ongoing rivalry with Islam Makhachev, along with Daniel Cormier, UFC CEO Dana White also believes that a potential fight between Topuria and Makhachev would be a major event.

White expressed these thoughts in a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, saying:

"Another massive fight would be Ilia vs. Islam... Well, the other thing is that Islam moves up, and obviously if Islam wins the title, you know, you immediately have a super fight with him and Ilia."

He added:

"You have to see, it's one thing to sit around. It's what the media always tries to do, sit around and talk about these fights before they happen, or, you know, hypothetically speaking. I don't like hypothetical. These are options that we have if things play out that way, but you never know what's gonna happen."

