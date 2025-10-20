Daniel Cormier shares one-word answer to fan's comment hinting Merab Dvalishvili's wrestling is better than UFC legend's

Daniel Cormier's critique of UFC's takedown scoring system, highlighting Merab Dvalishvili's astronomical takedown numbers, didn't sit well with a fight fan. Hilariously, however, as the fan took the proverbial shots at 'DC', he needed only one word to diffuse the situation.For context, during a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier claimed that most of Dvalishvili's takedowns were in fact mat returns.As the former two-division champion sees it, it is afaulty scoring system employed by the UFC that is responsible for 'The Machine' securing 20 takedowns against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.A mat return occurs when the bottom wrestler manages to get back to his feet but fails to escape his opponent's grip and is forced back to the canvas. In this case, only one takedown is scored.'DC' critique, however, angered a fan who took to X writing:&quot;Merab is the wrestler you wish you were.&quot;Instead of listing out his laurels and countering the fan's comment, Cormier simply replied:&quot;Yes.&quot;Check out Daniel Cormier's response to the fan comment below:While Dvalishvili is one of the greatest modern-day MMA wrestlers, it is hard to deny Cormier's superiority when it comes to straight-up wrestling.The 46-year-old is a former Olympian, finishing 4th in the 2004 Athens Games. He is also a 2007 World Championships bronze medalist, a four-time U.S. World team member, and a five-time U.S. national champion.Ben Askren supports Daniel Cormier's critique of UFC's takedown scoring systemWhile Daniel Cormier's critique of the UFC takedown system seems to have ruffled a few feathers, his fellow former Olympian Ben Askren seems to wholeheartedly endorse his point of view.Responding to the Good Guy / Bad Guy segment of X, Askren seconded Cormier's criticism about mat returns being scored as takedowns:&quot;They score a mat return as a takedown, the bottom person needs to completely clear control before another TD should be able to be established! DC is 100% correct.&quot;'Funky' is a two-time NCAA wrestling champion and was a member of the U.S. wrestling squad for the 2008 Rio Olympics. The ex-UFC star has a pro MMA record of 19-2 and has won world titles in multiple organizations.