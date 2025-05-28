Daniel Cormier theorizes why Jon Jones may be avoiding Tom Aspinall title unification fight: "That's such a horrible visual every time"

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the highly anticipated fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. He speculates the potential reason for why 'Bones' is often dismissal of the heavyweight title unification fight.

Aspinall is currently the longest-reigning interim champion in the UFC. The Brit defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and has not fought since. Since that fight, he has constantly expressed his desire to only fight for the undisputed championship henceforth.

Since fighting Stipe Miocic, Jones has hinted at a potential retirement. He often faces backlash from fans, who believe he is avoiding a fight against Aspinall.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

"You know what a big worry might be for him [Jones]? With Aspinall, he can potentially get knocked out and put on his back and out cold. I just don’t know he wants to have that visual of him in the world. When I see myself get beat, and I'm like, 'God, that's such a horrible visual of me everytime.'"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Alexander Volkov expresses concern for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov recently shared his perspective on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Although Dana White confirmed the fight, it seems like there is no official date as of yet.

In a recent interview with ChampionAT, Volkov expressed his frustration with 'Bones' seemingly stalling the division. Translated by MMA Mania, he said:

"As a fighter, I have a negative opinion about the delay of the Jones-Aspinall fight because my chances to compete for the championship title are shrinking, and time is running out. I could have tested myself in a title fight long ago if it weren’t for Jon Jones. Everyone is waiting. If I were in Jones’ position, with his status, the goal of earning maximum money, and the desire to fight only when it suits him, I’d probably do the same. The issue isn’t just Jon Jones but the UFC’s excessive loyalty, allowing him to behave this way."

