Daniel Cormier wants to face Francis Ngannou for soon to be vacant UFC heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou (image courtesy - youtube.com)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has nothing but praises for Francis Ngannou after witnessing the latter's unbelievable performance at UFC 249 from the commentary desk but isn't afraid to lock horns with the Frenchman inside the Octagon if such a situation arises in the near future.

Francis Ngannou is being called the uncrowned king of the UFC heavyweight division by the MMA community after his blitzkrieg twenty-second knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 on Saturday night at Jacksonville, Florida.

Ngannou's punching power is probably the most dangerous threat to all heavyweights out there and many believe he will have the edge against the reigning champion Stipe Miocic if the pair ever square off in a rematch. Until now, Dana White had maintained that whenever he recovers from his eye injury, Miocic will defend his crown against Cormier in a trilogy fight but there seems to have been a little change in plans.

Cormier wants to fight Ngannou for the soon to be vacant title

Apart from being a professional fighter, Miocic is also a firefighter and paramedic in Ohio and has refused to commit to the UFC until at least August because of his first responder duties. Following this announcement, White made it clear that the division has to move on which means that Miocic will soon be stripped off the heavyweight title.

Cormier believes that Ngannou has done enough to warrant himself a title shot and if Miocic isn't willing to fight, him and 'The Predator' should square off with the title on the line. Speaking on the UFC 249 post-fight show on ESPN, Cormier said that he is not afraid of any fighter and if need be, he is more than willing to take on the power puncher inside the Octagon.

“If Stipe won’t fight, then Francis Ngannou has earned a title fight. If somebody is fighting Francis Ngannou for the title, it’s going to be me. All respect in the world to Francis Ngannou, but I’m not afraid of anyone. I’ll fight anybody on any planet. I would love to do my trilogy with Stipe Miocic, but if Stipe won’t fight, they’re going to take his belt just like Henry (Cejudo) gave up his and they’re going to make a fight between Francis and I for the belt. It’s as simple as that."

This is hilarious, this reaction is real. The moment I saw @francis_ngannou start to head downhill I knew jarzinho was in trouble. Crazy , insane , power. This dude gives the refs heart attacks, they run in like they’re trying to save his opponents lives, maybe they are sheesh! https://t.co/qWi4pBAHal — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 10, 2020

Cormier will obviously want to wrestle his way to victory against a knockout artist like Ngannou. If it comes down to a fight between Cormier and Ngannou for the title, the former is wary of the fact that the Frenchman has the power to sleep any man with one good hit and he will try and take Ngannou to the ground at every opportunity.

“The smart way to fight him is to go take him down over and over. I’m not going to go and stand up with Francis Ngannou. I’m telling you, I’m telling him. If you’re going to be upset about me taking him down over and over, that’s just what you’re going to have to deal with. I don’t want to get knocked out. That’s what’s going to happen if I stand there. If I stand there, he would knock me out. I would probably wrestle him the whole time until I would submit him.”