Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington to get contract signed for UFC welterweight title rematch against Kamaru Usman ahead of Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

Daniel Cormier has weighed in with his thoughts on how the top of the UFC welterweight division could play out following UFC 261. The former UFC heavyweight champion thinks a dominant win for Leon Edwards against Nate Diaz will put Rocky into the title conversation ahead of Colby Covington.

During the recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier said that if Edwards can "batter" Diaz in a similar way to Jorge Masvidal did in 2019, then the UFC will start considering booking a rematch between Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

However, a win for Nate Diaz at UFC 262 would pretty much confirm a title shot for the Stockton-based fighter on the back of just one win. Cormier said:

"I said if Leon Edwards can beat Nate Diaz like Masvidal did, they'll start to think about it. Nathan Diaz wins this fight, there's no question Colby gets bumped. I am certain Diaz will then fight Usman for the title because guess what, if Usman's smart, Diaz wins, he starts to call Diaz out just like he did with Masvidal."

However, Cormier believes that it will be Colby Covington who will end up in the worst-case scenario, due to the Edwards-Diaz situation. Covington, who is likely to fight for the title next against Usman, could be bumped out of the title picture, especially if Diaz beats Edwards.

A dominant win for Rocky would put him in the title conversation. Hence, DC believes Covington needs to ask the UFC to send him his bout agreement for a rematch against Kamaru Usman. Cormier said:

"Guess what? Masvidal went to the title fight last week off of a loss to Usman, right? So we've seen that before. So guys win a fight, why not? Especially when you're Nathan Diaz, you know. Colby Covington needs to get his contract into the UFC. Guys, I would be on the phone, I would be hitting the line right now. Dana, Hunter Sean Shelby, send me my bout agreement. It does not need a pay-per-view date, just give me an idea of when I'm going to fight."

Kamaru Usman could have a few challengers lined up ahead of himself after UFC 261

After his win at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman is expected to face Colby Covington in a rematch. But a rematch with Leon Edwards could also turn into a reality for The Nigerian Nightmare, this time with the welterweight title being on the line.

A fight between Usman and Diaz could also take place, especially given the fact that the reigning UFC welterweight champion has already expressed his interest in a fight against the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster.