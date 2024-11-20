Daniel Dubois' promoter eager for Jake Paul fight but explains why it might not happen

Daniel Dubois unexpectedly offered Jake Paul the chance to compete for his IBF heavyweight after 'The Problem Child' defeated Mike Tyson on Nov. 15. Dubois most recently defeated Anthony Joshua via KO to defend his belt and appears eager to face Paul next.

The longtime promoter of the IBF champion, Frank Warren, has also welcomed the idea of a clash with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. However, the founder of Queensbury Promotions isn't sure that the 27-year-old would sign a deal to fight.

The American recently shared the direct message he received from 'DDD' offering him a crack at the IBF title, with Paul responding by telling the British heavyweight to join the queue of boxers hoping to fight him.

After that, his promoter, Warren, was interviewed by BoxNation, during which he discussed a potential fight with 'The Problem Child'.

"No one can offer any fights on behalf of Daniel except me and Queensbury [Promotions], that's [point] number one. Number two, would we do that fight? In a heartbeat. Would Jake do it? No, I don't think. He'd certainly not be ready to fight Daniel Dubois. But, it is what it is... Daniel's next fight will be sorted very soon."

Check out Daniel Dubois' promoter discussing Jake Paul below (11:40):

Former UFC contender reacts to Daniel Dubois offering Jake Paul an IBF title fight

Daniel Dubois' offer to Jake Paul has raised the eyebrows of the collective combat sports community.

'DDD' recently delivered the performance of his career against elite heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Given the current vein of form occupied by the IBF champion, a potential fight against someone of Paul's caliber could bring the sport into disrepute.

But it seems that the surging British slugger may be eyeing a mega-payday against 'The Problem Child'. Paul's recent fight with Mike Tyson reportedly smashed Canelo Alvarez's previous live gate record in Texas.

Since the YouTuber-turned-boxer began plying his trade in the 'sweet science' he has caused a divide amongst fans and fighters.

Some believe that the new group of fans that Paul attracted to the sport has benefited boxers. Others shared concern that he is unfairly taking opportunities for which some boxers have worked their whole lives.

After 'The Problem Child' shared the offer Dubois sent to him, former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson wrote this:

"Buddy offered Jake Paul a heavyweight title shot. Y'all doing too much!!!"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

