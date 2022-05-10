"He got caught in a triangle" - Danielle Kelly on when her brother thought he could beat her in an MMA fight

Danielle Kelly, one of the top female jiu-jitsu athletes, took to her Instagram stories with a memory of when her brother thought he could beat her in an MMA fight.

"sooo my brother thought he can beat me in an MMA fight.... well he got caught in a triangle :)"

(Image from @daniellekellybjj Instagram)

Danielle Kelly was just recently signed to ONE Championship to compete in submission grappling. She competed in her first match inside the ONE circle against Mei Yamaguchi.

Ultimately, the match ended in a draw, but Kelly didn't leave empty-handed. She walked away with a performance bonus after putting on a show for the fans.

Danielle Kelly looking to take on Angela Lee next

Danielle Kelly is not one to back down from a challenge. She is always looking to prove to everyone that she is one of the best grapplers in the world. Her first match showed her true potential and she is looking to build on that momentum in a matchup against ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Kelly has many accolades in her sport of jiu-jitsu, where she has beaten some of the best competitors this sport has to offer, like IBJF World Champion Sofia Amarente. She seems like a tall task for the atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Lee, on the other hand, is one of the pound-for-pound best women's atomweight MMA fighters in the world. She has shown her grappling abilities throughout her career in ONE Championship, finishing nine of her eleven wins by submission.

Even in Lee's most recent title fight against Stamp Fairtex, she showcased her grappling prowess. Her overall experience in combat sports could help her mightily in this matchup.

ONE Championship signing on Kelly is a pretty big deal for them. This shows that they are really trying to grow their submission grappling roster. This could be the start of bigger things, especially with females being signed up to compete in grappling matches.

The sky is the limit for young phenom Danielle Kelly, who has a bright future ahead of her and is legitimately a grappling superstar in the making. It's going to be interesting to see who she gets to take on next but one thing is for certain, that she is going to put on a show for the fans no matter who she is up against next.

