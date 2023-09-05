Danielle Kelly eager to reap all the fruits of her hard work in rematch with Jessa Khan: “It’s all going to be worth it.”

Danielle Kelly has been competing in various grappling tournaments since 2014 and has proudly represented the Silver Fox BJJ team. She holds 20 career wins while taking on some of the best female grapplers in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Upon her arrival at ONE Championship, she appeared in three submission grappling matches: drawing with Mei Yamaguchi in March 2022, submitting Mariia Molchanova in November 2022, and beating Ayaka Miura via unanimous decision in February 2023.

Kelly has become a global superstar and intends to become a world champion to add to her growing legacy.

She credits her hard work for the success that she currently enjoys. According to the 27-year-old, the culmination of all of the dedication and perseverance she gave to the sport will be to win 26 pounds of gold from ONE Championship.

Speaking to Jake Noecker in a recent Instagram interview, Kelly said:

"It would be amazing cause I really worked hard for this. And, you know, putting all the years, sweat, tears, pain, you know, once I win that title, it’s all going to be worth it."

Kelly is scheduled to fight Jessa Khan on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 to crown the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion. It goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The American is quite familiar with Khan, as they already fought each other in February 2021, when she received a decision loss to the 21-year-old. Kelly wants to avenge that loss and, in the process, reach the epitome of her professional career.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.