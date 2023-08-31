Danielle Kelly believes Jessa Khan has not improved since their last encounter: “She’s kind of the same as last time”

The ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship fight between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan is only one of the three world title fights scheduled on the main card of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This epic clash between two of the best women’s grapplers today is already a ground-breaking bout even before it happens because it is for the inaugural belt in the division under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

What makes it more exciting is that this will also be the highly anticipated rematch between Kelly and Khan. The two BJJ savants first crossed paths in February 2021, when Khan eked out the victory against Kelly via decision. Since then, both have flourished and made a name in the submission grappling scene.

Kelly signed with ONE Championship and racked up two wins in her first three fights, while Khan took home the gold medals from the IBJFF Pan American Championships in 2022 and the IBJFF World Championships in 2023.

Despite these high-profile triumphs by the Cambodian-American, Kelly thinks that she is still the same opponent she faced two years ago, compared to her better version, which submitted Mariia Molchanova and defeated Ayaka Miura.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Silver Fox BJJ representative made this bold assessment of Khan:

"I think she’s kind of the same as last time, so we’ll see."

If Kelly is right in her judgment of Khan, then we would likely see her win the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title. But regardless of who the winner of this historic world title matchup is, it is guaranteed to be another classic.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.