Danielle Kelly looks to showcase upgrades against Jessa Khan: “Show that I’m better”

Danielle Kelly plans to showcase her evolution in her upcoming submission grappling match.

Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022. Since then, she’s evolved into arguably the biggest superstar in female submission grappling. The 27-year-old American now has an opportunity to continue growing the sport in her fourth match under the ONE banner.

On September 29, Kelly will meet former foe Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14. There will be high stakes in this rematch, as the winner will become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

During an interview with Jake Noecker, Kelly had this to say about her upcoming world title match:

“I’m going to show my improvement and just show that I’m better and that I belong in there and that I can win the title.”

Danielle Kelly started her ONE tenure with a draw against Mei Yamaguchi. Although Kelly didn’t get the win, her performance led to a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kelly’s second submission grappling match earned her another performance bonus when she submitted Mariia Molchanova in November 2022. Three months later, the American secured her latest win, a unanimous decision against Ayaka Miura.

The 27-year-old could have her hands full against Jessa Khan later this month. Khan hasn’t competed in ONE, but she is a former IBJJF world champion who holds a win against Kelly in a different promotion.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14. The Singapore Indoor Stadium event can be seen live and for free on September 29 by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.