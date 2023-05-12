Danielle Kelly has nothing but respect for Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci

There’s plenty of competition for Danielle Kelly in the atomweight submission-grappling roster. But two familiar names, in particular, stand out for the BJJ black belt.

The American grappling specialist has thrilled the audience with three impressive performances in ONE Championship, and she wants her fourth test to be one of her toughest assignments yet inside the Circle.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, the Silver Fox BJJ upstart said that she’d love to run it back against Cambodian phenom Jessa Khan or fellow American megastar Tammi Musumeci.

With both women currently tied to the Singapore-based promotion, it seems pretty inevitable that the atomweight submission grappling star will get a chance to have a rematch against either athlete.

But although Danielle Kelly is fired up to pull one back against Tammi Musumeci or Khan, she says she has nothing but respect for her fellow competitors.

In an interview with South China Morning Post following ONE Fight Night 10, she said:

“Much respect to her and Jessa.”

Watch the full interview here:

Although she looks up to the two competitors for their unique ground game, Kelly knows she has to put in extra work to even the scores against both of them.

Khan earned a decision win over Kelly when the pair slugged it out on the canvas in a no-gi contest in Philadelphia in July 2021. Khan put her frame to good use in that contest, shutting down whatever the American star unloaded on her.

In September that year, after picking up three submission wins following her loss to Khan, Danielle Kelly slumped to a loss to Musumeci, tapping to the latter’s armlock in Austin, Texas.

Poll : 0 votes