"Insert Kim K crying face" - Danielle Kelly posts Kardashian crying comparison with her ONE X celebration

Danielle Kelly may not be internet-famous like Kim Kardashian, but she might soon gain a bit of fame after comparing two particular photos.

On Instagram, Kelly posted a “who did it better” photo comparison of a famous Kardashian photo and her emotional moment at ONE: X earlier this year. The grappling phenom wrote in the caption:

“Insert Kim K crying face 😭😭🙏🏼 @onechampionship”

Kelly’s emotional moment came soon after her ONE Championship debut in March 2022, where she fought former world title contender Mei Yamaguchi to a draw in their submission grappling clash. Despite the outcome, she impressed well enough to earn a $50,000 performance bonus.

In the comments section, fans empathized with Kelly, saying that they would probably react the same if they learned that they were getting such a large amount of money. One fan wrote:

“So much emotion in the moment.”

Other fans were more complimentary to Kelly than to the internet and TV celebrity. Another fan commented:

“I would much rather see you than Kim K.”

Meanwhile, a third fan praised Kelly for making fun of herself, writing:

“Yes, I think she has learned it @onechampionship. Embrace the meme. Become the meme 😈”

Danielle Kelly will be part of ONE Championship’s future

ONE Championship has showcased multiple disciplines of martial arts in its events and made a significant effort to showcase more submission grappling since its 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X.

Kelly and Brazilian jiu jitsu legend Andre Galvao were pitted against established stars like Mei Yamaguchi and two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder. The crossover between BJJ and MMA stars certainly helped fans of each sport have a better appreciation of the other, especially with the performances they put out.

Kelly is signed on to compete in both submission grappling and MMA, and will not be short on competitive challengers in either sport.

With ONE Championship inking a massive deal with Amazon, it won’t be long before the promotion mounts an event in North America. When that happens, American stars like Danielle Kelly could give fans homegrown talent to root for.

