Danielle Kelly raves about Resident Evil 4 and female protagonist Ada Wong

ONE Championship athlete and grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is one of the fastest-rising grapplers in the world today. In fact, she might even be the most popular female grappler on social media.

Kelly's combination of insane grappling skills, stunning looks, and authentic personality has made her endearing to both practitioners and fans of BJJ. The Silverfox BJJ athlete exudes the "Ronda Rousey effect" and if she keeps her steady rise, she might surpass the MMA icon.

One of the most amazing things about Kelly is that fame never got to her head and she's always transparent about how she's just like you and me. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session she conducted on her Instagram stories, Danielle Kelly answered some burning questions.

One interesting querry involved the new video game, Resident Evil 4 remake:

Kelly said:

"Yes it's such a good game!!! I might play it again when you can play Ada"

For our non-gamer readers, the remake of Resident Evil 4 is a 9th-generation-console reimagining of one of the most successful and influential video games of all time. It revolutionized third-person-shooting games and revitalized the zombie video game genre.

That said, Kelly showed her nerd badge by not only knowing of the game, but finishing it and wanting to play her own favorite character. She has spoken in the past that video games are one of his favorite passions.

Perhaps her affinity for high-level gaming is a reflection of her methodical and cerebral assault when she hits the mats.

If you want to know what we're talking about, just watch Danielle Kelly ferocious wins in ONE Championship. The 27-year-old phenom is undefeated in the promotion and has been one of the more dominant grapplers on the roster. Her bouts with Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura have consistently produced highlights.

At the moment, no official bout has been announced for Danielle Kelly yet. With her intention to become the first-ever female ONE submission grappling world champion, we're sure she'll showcase her signature ferocity on the mats once she returns. Just like her favorite RE4 character, Ada Wong.

