Danielle Kelly shares her philosophy when gyms get too toxic for newcomers

ONE Championship athlete and BJJ savant Danielle Kelly is one of the most influential grapplers today. Her social media presence allows her to preach the tenets of her martial art to thousands, even millions, of people around the world.

The 27-year-old's combination of world-class Jiu-jitsu skills, influencer looks, and relatable personality has made her a likable figure to both practitioners and fans of the sport. Every time Kelly shows up on social media, hordes of her fans swarm her way with reactions and engagements.

Danielle Kelly recently conducted a session through her Instagram stories where she allowed her followers to ask her any question. Needless to say, her fans jumped at the opportunity like moths to a flame.

One very insightful question asked about toxic gym environments:

Danielle Kelly's response to a fan question

Kelly said:

"Been there, when it's competitive some girls probably feel threatened and want to beat you, other times either they're unsure how to approach you or have an opinion about you that know nothing. I always say go in and train and focus whatever your goal is. When you roll just break them if they're mean lol. Go where your presence matters and if it's major just have a talk with the owner because it's effecting their school too."

High-level gyms can indeed be competitive and can be toxic to people who aren't on a competitive skill level yet. Though this may be true, competitiveness in athletes truly arises when they're in an environment that's encouraging and uplifting instead of alienating and bullying.

We can say that Danielle Kelly may have had her training in a gym that promotes fierce competitiveness but also kindness and compassion. The best athletes are the ones who aren't only adept at achieving greatness, but also at helping others do so.

Look to see more of Kelly's fierce competitiveness once she returns inside the ONE Championship Circle soon.

