Danielle Kelly ready to make history once again in ONE Championship: “I’m excited to prove myself”

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly knows that when she steps into the circle this Friday night, it will be the biggest fight in her professional career.

Kelly is set to face a former opponent in Cambodian-American 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking to Combat Press in a recent interview, Kelly talked about how important this next fight is, and the magnitude of winning the gold.

Kelly said:

“I felt for a bit, I was going to get the title sooner. Just because some guys out there got it in one match or two and it's now my fourth match, a rematch with Jessa technically. I’m grateful I have this opportunity. I was in the first women’s grappling match over a year ago and now this is going to be for the first women’s world title and I’m going up against a really good opponent. I’m excited to prove myself and win the biggest title in the world. It’s going to be really emotional.”

Check out Kelly's full interview with Combat Press below:

Will Kelly emerge victorious against a woman she’s lost to before? Or will Khan defeat Kelly once again to capture ONE Championship gold in her promotional debut? We will soon find out.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.