Danielle Kelly reminds herself that it’s always ‘worth taking the risk’: “It’s never too late to start”

Alongside promoting her fights, Danielle Kelly has always used her social media platforms as a memoir to collect and spread thoughtful messages to herself and her huge fanbase.

Having endured past struggles as she rose to the pinnacle of the martial arts world, Kelly aims to support and help others on a similar path by looking back at her story.

Being right at the forefront of female submission grappling didn’t happen overnight and the 27-year old has helped to break down barriers and motivate others by competing on the biggest stages possible.

Though she has faced a lot of difficulties and setbacks in trying to make it as a professional athlete and female grappling competitor, Kelly has made it happen through sheer hard work and passion.

With back-to-back wins under the ONE Championship banner, she is now targeting a world championship contest, showing just how far she has come in her career thanks to her dedication.

On her Instagram profile, Danielle Kelly posted another motivational message, urging others to have the same headstrong focus that has made her successful:

“Few thoughts lately …💡When you’re successful, people want to see you fail. They want to shout your failures. If it’s still in your mind, it’s worth taking the risk. It’s never too late to start. If you want to get into something, start now. Life’s too short to holdback. ✨”

Having chased after her dreams and made them happen, Kelly knows better than most about having people wanting to watch you fail.

Unfortunately for them, she is on cloud nine right now as one of the faces of ONE Championship’s continued dominance into submission grappling.

