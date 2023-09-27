Danielle Kelly to "risk it for the biscuit" against Jessa Khan: “I want that title”

Danielle Kelly wants to prove she is the best atomweight submission grappler on the planet and earn some redemption over an old foe when ONE Fight Night 14 descends inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Hence, the Silver Fox BJJ representative will bring a do-or-die mindset into her inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title matchup versus Jessa Khan.

Speaking to MMA Mania earlier this week, the ONE Championship megastar shared the greatest lesson she gained from her first encounter with Khan, and why she plans to give it her all when they run it back in a couple of days.

Danielle Kelly said:

“So my biggest takeaway from the first fight is that I'm not gonna be as hesitant. I believe, you know, just go out there and be confident in anything.”

On top of that, the grappling star will be keeping this particular phrase at the top of her head on fight night:

“You know, it's my favorite saying: ‘Going to risk it for the biscuit.’ So that's what I'm gonna do because the title is my biscuit, so I want that title.”

Watch the full interview here:

Having been dreaming of the chance to join the likes of Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo as submission grappling world champions under the ONE banner, Danielle Kelly does not plan on wasting the golden opportunity she has on her hands.

Already on a three-match unbeaten run in the promotion, the 27-year-old heads into this showdown with confidence to accomplish her dream.

Find out if she can do so by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime.