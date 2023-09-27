Danielle Kelly admits preparing for Jessa Khan is the hardest she has worked in a training camp: “It’s tough”

Submission superstar Danielle Kelly has been training harder than ever for her highly anticipated return to the Circle this Friday night.

Kelly will look to claim the biggest win of her career on September 29 as she is set to square off with familiar foe Jessa Khan as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 event emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium. Kelly, who is undefeated since signing with the promotion in 2022, will look for some redemption as she seeks to avenge a loss against Jessa Khan two years ago.

Adding to the drama will be the fact that their long-awaited rematch will also serve to crown the promotion’s first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

With so much at stake, Danielle Kelly is putting everything she has into coming out on top and etching her name in the history books.

“It’s tough. It hasn’t been the easiest of camps, but I have a top opponent coming up so just preparing for her,” Kelly told Combat Press. “Especially for this match, I feel like this is the most I worked hard [for], you know.”

Through three matches under the ONE banner, Kelly has looked phenomenal, but she has yet to face an opponent inside the Circle as tough as Jessa Khan. The Cambodian-American will make her ONE Championship debut riding a five-match win streak and enters the contest as a 2023 IBJJF world champion.

Will Danielle Kelly’s hard work and experience competing on combat sports’ biggest stage prove to be the difference maker, or will Jessa Khan once again see her hand raised against the Silver Fox BJJ product?