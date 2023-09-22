Jessa Khan says inability to submit Danielle Kelly in first fight ‘has been bugging her’ to this day

Jessa Khan isn’t fully satisfied with her first submission grappling win against Danielle Kelly.

In February 2021, Khan secured a decision win against Kelly at a WNO event. Two and a half years later, the world-class female grapplers will meet again, this time under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch, Khan reflected on her first match with Kelly during an interview with ONE. She had this to say about prioritizing a finish to secure the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title:

“I'm definitely going to try to fix whatever went wrong in that match. That way, I can actually get a submission. So that's something that's been bugging me. So this time, I'm definitely going to try to get a finish this time.”

Jessa Khan has never competed inside the circle, but she’s confident she can tackle any obstacle.

After all, she is riding momentum heading into ONE Fight Night 14. Earlier this year, the Cambodian-American superstar won a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships. She now looks to add another world title to her resume.

Meanwhile, Danielle Kelly holds a three-match unbeaten run under the ONE banner. Now the Silver Fox BJJ athlete has her eyes set on becoming the first female submission grappling world champion, and the opportunity awaits on September 29.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is a significant contributor to the must-see female-led event going down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.