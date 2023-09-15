Jessa Khan on Danielle Kelly rematch: “She's really wanted this fight as much as I wanted it”

Jessa Khan believes Danielle Kelly has been craving for a chance to run it back ever since their first clash over two years ago.

In February 2021, Khan and Kelly competed against each other in a grappling match at a WNO event. Once the time limit was reached, Khan emerged victorious by decision, and Kelly has wanted revenge ever since.

On September 29, Kelly has an opportunity to avenge her loss by defeating Khan at ONE Fight Night 14. The rematch will have added stakes, as the ONE inaugural women’s atomweight submission grappling world title is on the line.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, Khan had this to say about Kelly’s interest in their highly-anticipated rematch:

“You know, even after our fight, during her post-interview, she mentioned that she already wanted to go with me again, right after that match. So yeah, I mean I'm sure she's really wanted this fight as much as I wanted it.”

Earlier this year, Jessa Khan extended her legacy by claiming a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships. She now looks to defeat Danielle Kelly again and solidify herself as a ONE Championship superstar.

Meanwhile, Kelly made her ONE debut in March 2022 in an action-packed contest versus Japanese MMA legend Mei Yamaguchi. Since then, the 27-year-old American has secured two more wins, including another $50,000 performance for a rear-naked choke against Mariia Molchanova.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three world title matchups taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.