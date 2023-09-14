Danielle Kelly says winning ONE world title is in her destiny: “Everything is set in stone for me”

ONE Championship atomweight grappling phenom Danielle Kelly is on the cusp of greatness.

The 27-year-old from Silver Fox BJJ in New Jersey will have the opportunity to go for gold in her next fight, and realize a lifelong dream.

Speaking to Sherdog in a recent interview, Kelly said everything she has experienced up to this point in her career has led to this very moment.

The 27-year-old star said:

“You know, every match and every experience has been new to me and it has been a good experience, and, you know, I'm still learning a lot and having this opportunity for the first women's jiu-jitsu belt and continue to get it and be the first world champion.”

Danielle Kelly is set to face 2023 IBJJF world champion and former adversary, Cambodian-American Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly added that she believes it’s her destiny to become a ONE world champion, and that she cannot wait to be back in the Circle. She added:

“I'm looking forward to it, and it’s going to be a great accomplishment for me. It’s like everything is set in stone for me. I cannot wait to get there and compete.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.