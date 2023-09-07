Jessa Khan confident of victory against Danielle Kelly: “People can’t really hold me down”

Cambodian-American submission grappling phenom Jessa Khan hasn’t yet stepped foot inside the Circle, but she just can’t wait to prove she’s the best in the world at ‘the gentle art.’

The 21-year-old Khan, who trains at the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Costa Mesa, California, is set to make her highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against a former adversary. The difference is that this time, it’s for the coveted ONE gold.

Khan will lock horns with fellow American Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th. The winner between Khan and Kelly will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jessa Khan confidently described her grappling style to fans and said she simply will not be denied come fight night. The former IBJJF world champion said:

“I’m just very aggressive, very active, especially with no-gi. People can’t really hold me down. So I feel like that helps out with my game because I just try to move a lot until I find a way to get to either a good position or to get to a submission.”

Jessa Khan defeated Kelly when they first met at WNO: Craig Jones vs. Ronaldo Junior in February of 2021, winning by decision.

Will Khan make good on her promise to defeat Kelly once again and capture the coveted ONE gold? Or will Kelly continue her unbeaten run in ONE Championship and even the score with Khan? Only time will tell.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.