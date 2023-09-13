“Disappointing” - Danielle Kelly blasts Logan Paul for bringing up Dillon Danis’ deceased father during face-off

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom Danielle Kelly recently took exception to a controversial back-and-forth between YouTube and WWE star Logan Paul and popular villain Dillon Danis, where the two threw insults at each other in a face-off style interview.

In the segment, Paul brought up Danis’ father, who recently passed away, and tried to take a dig at the former Conor McGregor training partner.

The exchange went like this:

LOGAN - “Your dad passed away, you lost your friends.”

DANIS - “Yeah, he did. Talk about that and see what happens."

LOGAN - “I am.”

DANIS - “You try and say that you’re not a scum bag and you’re going to talk about my dad passing?”

LOGAN - “I empathize with you Dillon, because I understand that Twitter now for you, is like a group therapy session. Because for the first time in a while, you’re getting a sense of validation that you have not gotten.”

Kelly reposted the exchange on her Instagram stories. See screenshot below:

Source: Danielle Kelly's IG Story

She added the caption:

“I don’t like Danis but talking about someone’s passed parent/using against them for trash talk shows how low of [sic] a person is. Dissapointing [sic] at Logan.”

Kelly’s mother and father tragically passed away when she was just a child, leaving her with no parents growing up. This why this particular sequence between Paul and Danis struck a chord within her.

The 27-year-old will be back in action soon in ONE Championship.

Kelly is set to face 21-year-old IBJJF world champion, Cambodian-American BJJ star Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The winner of the contest will become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.