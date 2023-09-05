Danielle Kelly wants to put on a ‘good performance’ and win to make parents proud

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is primed and ready for the biggest match of her professional career thus far. The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ representative has a rare opportunity to capture an inaugural ONE Championship world title in her next outing.

Kelly wants nothing more than to go out there and make her parents proud.

Speaking to Jake Noecker on Instagram ahead of her next fight, Kelly talked about heading out to Singapore and putting on a show for her fans, especially those watching from the heavens.

Kelly said:

“So going out there in a whole different country, on the other side of the world, and just putting on a good performance and winning, you know, it’ll make myself and my parents proud.”

Kelly’s mother and father passed away when she was young, and she has been living her life since trying to make them proud in every match. If she can become a ONE world champion in her next appearance in the circle, there is no doubt Kelly’s parents will be super proud.

Submission grappling phenom Danielle Kelly of the United States is set to face former rival, Cambodian-American IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. The fight will be for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.