Jessa Khan shares why she chose Art of Jiu-Jitsu to build her career: “They are people that I strive to be”

21-year-old Cambodian-American grappling sensation Jessa Khan is without a doubt one of the most talented BJJ players in the world today. At such a young age, the Art of Jiu-Jitsu product has already accomplished much in her career.

Khan is a IBJJF world champion and she credits her success to training at what she considers is the best grappling facility in the world, Art of Jiu-Jitsu.

Speaking to Alex Wendling, Khan detailed how she got into AOJ. She said:

“I've been watching Professor Rafael and Guilherme throughout the years (Founders of AOJ). I always thought that they are people that I strive to be, you know, young athletes that were world champions that were very young. And when I saw they opened a jiu-jitsu school, especially in California, I already loved living there and I’ve always wanted to move back prior to AOJ opening up.

“There was actually another jiu-jitsu school that was also doing really well that was also in California. So I was already planning on going back to California. But once I heard that AOJ was opening up by the Mendes brothers, I was like I have to go there. Because right now, I'm good, but like I know if I go there I can get even better.”

See the interview below:

Khan will get the chance to add to her growing list of accolades by capturing what is perhaps the biggest prize of them all in her next fight.

Khan is set to face American BJJ phenom Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.