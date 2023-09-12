Danielle Kelly’s shift in mindset in rematch with Jessa Khan: “I'm just more confident”

Second chances in combat sports are not given to everyone, especially if an athlete messes up the first time around. ONE atomweight submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is fortunate to have a second crack against Jessa Khan, who defeated her in a February 2021 tournament in California.

The two are now ready to face each other at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video to crown the promotion’s inaugural women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion. It is one of the three world title fights that will be witnessed on the main card of the event.

Kelly, who holds a perfect record of two wins and one draw in the world’s largest martial arts organization, has shared a major difference in this upcoming rematch with her former tormentor.

The 27-year-old American revealed this in an interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson in an Instagram Live session.

The Silver Fox BJJ athlete said:

"I was going through a lot of other things too, and I felt I wasn't really confident in the beginning. But now there's a big change and I feel like my mindset is much different than my last match with her. So you know I've been preparing for her and I'm just more confident this time around."

Kelly lost by decision to Khan in their first meeting. However, this time around, she is all set to even the score among them and make the revenge sweeter by submitting the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy representative and simultaneously reaching the pinnacle of her professional career by winning the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.