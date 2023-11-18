Danielle Kelly says atomweight MMA star Itsuki Hirata “would be ideal” opponent for her

A new opponent has been identified by reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly as she looks forward to her return to action following the historic championship triumph in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

It was revealed during Kelly’s Instagram story series, where she answers questions from her fans. The pride of Philadelphia was asked by one of her followers who she preferred to fight next between top contender Itsuki Hirata and reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

The question read:

“Who will you want next possible opponent itsuki hirata or xiong jing nan”

The inaugural women’s submission grappling world champion responded:

“Both are fun matches I’d love to test myself again against a judo black belt. I feel that my wrestling has gotten better. Itsuki would be ideal.”

Screenshot of Danielle Kelly's IG Story

Kelly’s answer hints at a possible submission grappling showdown with ‘Android 18’ as she has an extensive background in Judo. The Japanese contender was able to use her specialty by submitting two of her opponents in ONE Championship.

Hirata was able to submit Angelie Sabanal (in June 2019 at ONE: Legendary Quest) and Rika Ishige (in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I). The Serra-Longo Fight Team representative, however, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ham Seo Hee in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8.

If the match pushes through, it will be Kelly’s first title defense after winning the 26-pound golden belt against rival Jessa Khan. The 27-year-old has already stated that she would like to become an active champion and pile up her victories.

Kelly’s goal down the line is to transition into mixed martial arts and compete against the top contenders in an attempt to earn a world title shot. Once this plan of hers plays out, she will position herself to become a two-sport world champion.