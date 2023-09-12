Danielle Kelly says Circle experience might give her ‘small percentage’ of advantage over Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly has been waiting for quite some time to get another match with her tormentor Jessa Khan.

A couple of years after they first met, Kelly finally has the chance at a rematch against Khan and this time it’s for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The pair are slated for a world title match for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kelly said she feels she has a bit of an advantage in the mere arena and country she and Khan are getting into.

The American standout is three fights into her ONE Championship career, and this will be the third time she’ll enter the Circle. Khan, meanwhile, will make her promotional debut in the stacked card.

Kelly said that experience inside the cage and in Singapore will play a bit of a factor in her revenge match against Khan.

“But I think partially, maybe a small percentage of this match I think is going to play a part in me being experienced in the ring or in the cage. This is in Singapore so this will be in the cage.”

The 27-year-old is on an unbeaten 2-0-1 run in ONE Championship. She made her promotional debut in March 2022 when she settled for a draw against Japanese pioneer Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X.

Since then, Kelly recorded a submission win over Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova and a unanimous decision win against former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title contender Ayaka Miura.

Khan, however, remains a thorn in Kelly’s side. The pair first met at Who’s Number One in 2021 in a match that Khan took by referee decision.

A couple of years after that fateful encounter, Khan and Kelly are once again in each other’s sights.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.