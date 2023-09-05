Danielle Kelly says drive to defeat Jessa Khan ‘isn’t about revenge’: “I want this more”

Danielle Kelly is eager to write her name into the history books of ONE Championship by becoming the promotion’s first female submission grappling world champion. But the Silver Fox BJJ representative knows there is a tough task on her way there.

The 27-year-old runs it back against old rival Jessa Khan in one of three world title fights set for ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

Danielle Kelly and the Cambodian-American athlete met at WNO 6 in Austin, Texas, in February 2021, with the latter taking home the decision win due to her plethora of submission attempts against the former.

Since then, both athletes went their separate ways. However, throughout that period, they were keen to cross paths once more.

While revenge may be the first thing on everyone’s mind behind their eagerness for a rematch, the Philadelphia native admits this world title fight isn’t about vengeance one bit.

In an Instagram Story posted today, she addressed her motive:

“I will beat a world champion Sept 29. I will prove that I gotten better. This isn’t about revenge. I want this more.”

Khan, of course, is a two-time IBJJF world champion. With that, Danielle Kelly won’t underestimate what her rival brings to the circle.

But with experience competing under the ONE spotlight while maintaining an unbeaten run, the BJJ black belt fancies her chances of bringing their rivalry to one apiece while leaving Singapore with the coveted gold wrapped around her waist.

ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, features some of the best women across martial arts, including the pair of submission grappling superstars.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.