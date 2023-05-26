Danielle Kelly sees no problems training between two BJJ gyms

Danielle Kelly believes there’s nothing wrong with training at multiple BJJ gyms.

Kelly has trained and taught seminars at BJJ gyms worldwide to evolve into an elite competitor. Although plenty of fighters train at different gyms, some see it as insulting and disloyal. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, the 27-year-old was asked this question by a fan:

“What’s your take on training at two different jiu jitsu gyms?”

Danielle Kelly responded by saying:

“I think if you’re paying at one and you’re going to the other for more rolls/girls it’s good”

In March 2022, Danielle Kelly competed in the circle for the first time. Despite a valiant effort from her and former ONE women’s atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi, the match went to a draw, leading to a rule change since then. Although she didn’t secure a submission, Kelly was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kelly’s second appearance in the circle was a success. The American was matched up against four-time Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova. After two minutes and fifteen seconds, Kelly locked in a rear-naked choke and won the match, leading to a second $50,000 performance bonus.

The Philadelphia native’s latest submission grappling match was this past February. She defeated former ONE women’s strawweight world title contender Ayaka Miura by decision, extending her promotional record to 2-0-1. Kelly now hopes to be matched up against Jessa Khan, who holds a win over the American superstar from 2021. There’s no official word yet for this matchup.

