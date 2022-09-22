“Work on your weaknesses more” - Danielle Kelly shares her thoughts on preparing for a rematch or trilogy

Danielle Kelly recently shared some detailed insight into how she prepares for rematches or trilogies in martial arts.

Speaking to ONE, Kelly recalled a time when she was matched up with a girl in her teens who kept beating her at grappling. Since there weren’t many female practitioners back then, both girls were often pitted against one another.

Eventually, Kelly experienced her first breakthrough. She discovered a simple blueprint that helped get her hand raised a couple more times after they fought.

Kelly explained:

“I guess that feeling for like a trilogy or more, you kind of know the person, but you also want to stay sharp with your tools. Whatever match you guys have last, you want to sharpen that... So like if you need to work more on your guard passing or defense, the counter, you'd be focusing on that for that person because you know their strong tools and their weakness. So you basically want to work on your weaknesses more against that person when you're training.”

Danielle Kelly has had her fair share of rematches in the last couple of years. She competed against elite black belts such as Texan phenom Jessica Crane and 10th planet sensation Grace Gundrum before joining ONE Championship in February.

Hence, the last piece of advice Kelly could give to any grappler preparing for their next rematch, is this:

“If an opponent caught you in a move before, they're looking to adjust that to make it more favored on their side. They want to get better at working their submission on their side, if that makes any sense.”

Danielle Kelly believes teaching jiu-jitsu is key to making fewer mistakes

Danielle Kelly has come a long way since making her way to the global stage of ONE Championship. On the road to self-improvement, Kelly discovered that teaching jiu-jitsu across the US is beneficial to both pupils and instructors.

As she re-works and scaffolds techniques in a step-by-step process, Kelly admits that the repetition helps her grow into a better martial artist each new day.

The Silver Fox star took to Instagram to remind fans how important it is to teach for self-growth with the following caption:

“I feel the more I teach a move the more I realize why it’s important in details on how it’s being done, and I get better when I go live because I’m not making the mistakes.”

