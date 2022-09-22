“I wish I was out there” - Danielle Kelly enjoys the 2022 ADCC as a fan

Danielle Kelly is a quintessential competitor and even though she is a fan, she couldn’t help but wish to be out competing during the 2022 ADCC circuit.

The grappling phenom was part of a huge audience that flocked to Las Vegas for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition. While she enjoyed the festivities as a fan, Kelly said her competitive instinct kicked in while watching the matches.

In an interview with The Schmo, Danielle Kelly explained that she was invited to compete but opted instead to just be a spectator this year. She said:

“I was invited but I also didn’t do trials. Also, like, I’m really small, so I don’t know. I wish I was out there, but just watching now.”

Catch the interview below:

The ADCC’s lightest weight class in the women’s division is -60 kilograms or below 132.2 pounds, more than 15 pounds heavier than Kelly’s limit at ONE Championship.

Kelly, who joined the promotion in March 2022, competes in the women’s atomweight division which sets its limit at 115 pounds.

Nevertheless, Kelly got to enjoy the grappling spectacle at Thomas & Mack Center. She even got to go on full fan mode when she hit it up with legendary BJJ artist Demian Maia.

She also got to witness Kade Ruotolo claim the gold medal in the men’s -77kg division. Kade’s twin brother Tye, meanwhile, scored the bronze medal in the absolute division.

"So cool to be a part of this event. It feels weird not competing but I get to watch basically the Olympics of jiu-jitsu. Love seeing all my friends and fans from all over,” posted Kelly on her Instagram during the event.

Danielle Kelly wants to train with Stamp Fairtex

Danielle Kelly is one of the brightest submission grapplers in ONE Championship. She proved her mettle during her stellar debut against Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X.

She’s also been vocal in her desire to jump into mixed martial arts later in her career, and she’s already got one person whom she wants to train with to expand her arsenal.

That fighter is Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kelly said she’s willing to exchange ideas with the Thai superstar and learn from each other’s fields.

Stamp is one of the best strikers of her generation having held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously. She’s also a budding grappler having recently acquired her purple belt in BJJ.

Kelly, meanwhile, is a BJJ black belt while also teaching students the grappling martial art.

“I also kind of [want to] test myself because she's like, among the top [fighters] of our division. So it'd be really cool to see where I stand with someone like her. And I feel I could get her some jiu-jitsu tips, not to get twistered and defend armbars. I feel like I'll help her a lot, and she's really nice,” said Danielle Kelly.

