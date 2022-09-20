“I feel I could get her some jiu-jitsu tips” - Danielle Kelly wants to help Stamp Fairtex improve her grappling

In anticipation of her inevitable transition into mixed martial arts, submission grappling wizard Danielle Kelly is eager to test her skills against the absolute best fighters from all walks of life.

Already skilled in the ways of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Kelly has been putting more focus on wrestling and striking as of late to probably prepare herself for her first MMA bout.

Discussing her striking training with ONE Championship, Kelly was asked who she would like to train with in Muay Thai or kickboxing. Kelly responded with:

“Either Stamp Fairtex or Rose Namajunas”

Asked if she’d be willing to trade BJJ lessons for Muay Thai lessons with Stamp Fairtex, Danielle Kelly said that she would absolutely be up for trading knowledge with the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion.

“I'll do that. Yeah, for sure. I would do that. That should be like a lot of fun.”

When it comes to striking, you can’t get much better than Stamp Fairtex. As a former two-sport world champion under the ONE Championship banner, Stamp knows a thing or two about making a transition into mixed martial arts.

She successfully moved into MMA, winning the atomweight GP on her way to a world title opportunity against women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee at ONE X in March.

Danielle Kelly would like to test her stand-up skills against Stamp Fairtex

Continuing her conversation with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly was asked why she would choose Stamp Fairtex as an ideal training partner. Kelly said:

“I also kind of [want to] test myself because she's like, among the top [fighters] of our division. So it'd be really cool to see where I stand with someone like her. And I feel I could get her some jiu-jitsu tips, not to get twistered and defend armbars. I feel like I'll help her a lot, and she's really nice.”

While primarily known for her elite striking, Stamp Fairtex showed that she can get it done on the ground against wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021.

Squaring off in the finals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp shocked fans watching around the world as she secured a second-round submission over ‘The Indian Tigress’ by way of armbar.

Stamp Fairtex will return to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. She's set to face streaking atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan as part of the event’s main card.

