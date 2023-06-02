Danielle Kelly shows off her mean wrestling game in old match clip

ONE atomweight submission grappler Danielle Kelly isn't just a marvelous submission assassin on her back. As it turns out, the dashing and dangerous grappler had wrestling as her base when she was just starting out. Although she's been submitting women left and right off of her back these days, Kelly's wrestling prowess shouldn't be taken for granted.

In a video clip posted on Danielle Kelly's Instagram page, the Silverfox Brazilian jiu-jitsu Blackbelt showed her early days in grappling where the only thing she knew was to wrestle people to the ground. The video was from one of the famous Eddie Bravo Invitationals in the past.

Kelly faced 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu veteran and Eddie Bravo's student Lila Smadja-Cruz. The clip showed Kelly basically bulldozing Smadja-Cruz to the ground in such a way that would make MMA legend Dan Severn proud:

"Sometimes I forget how crazy I am🥶 side note I didn’t know much ground stuff during this event so I was a crazy wrestler lol. Wrestling is fun 🤼‍♀️"

Wrestling is fun indeed. Especially when you're the one putting your opponent's back on the mat like a gorilla mauling a chimpanzee. Danielle Kelly went on to defeat Lila Smadja-Cruz in the overtime round.

Fans are stoked by the clip and commented some interesting words:

Comments on Danielle Kelly's video

@they_callme_mikey pointed out Kelly's frightening calm in the midst of the chaos:

"The calm face is terrifying"

@ambient_wolf seconded it by comparing Danielle Kelly to an MMA legend who had a similar stoic demeanor:

"Ngl its the face for me. I thought fedor was bad. Scary as all hell 😂. Scary when you’re such an adorable person."

@labman37 was simply fanboy-ing:

"Intense young lady, pretty and a lil awkward. Nice mix"

@dluvly7 perhaps said it best:

"You have that frenetic energy and killer instinct. and you got the skills and discipline to go with it. That's what separates you from other fighters and makes you a beast 🔥"

Kelly has no official bout slated for her yet in ONE Championship at the moment. She did, however, expressed her interest in becoming the promotion's first-ever female submission grappling world champion. We're sure she'll bring her underrated wrestling game once she steps inside the Circle once again.

